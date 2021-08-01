Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,976 ($38.88). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,958 ($38.65), with a volume of 111,759 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPLM shares. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,933.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

