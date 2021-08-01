Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72. Approximately 1,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 19.99% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.