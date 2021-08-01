Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,505 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 148,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 108,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,453,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,444,000.

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $119.80.

