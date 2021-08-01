disBalancer (DDOS) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.26 million and $2.29 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00103605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00134919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,256.57 or 0.99930677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00819501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,676 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

