Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Distell Group stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Distell Group has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

