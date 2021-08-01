DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DOCOF stock remained flat at $$42.94 on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

