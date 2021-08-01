Dogeswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $740.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for $33.04 or 0.00080095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $660,778.93 and approximately $740.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00103292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 1.00130955 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00829831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

