Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.570-$3.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.620 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 474,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

