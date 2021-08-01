Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.620 EPS.

DLB traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,237. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

