Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.79 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.