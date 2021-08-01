Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

