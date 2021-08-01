Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.68. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

