Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Update

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 47,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,333. Dragon Victory International has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

