Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNR. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $568,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 900.0% in the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGNR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,324. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

