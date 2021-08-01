DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DT Midstream currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

DTM opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

