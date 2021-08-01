Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Update

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. 517,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.96. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,333. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

