Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dundee Securities decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.