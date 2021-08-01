Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €37.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.20 ($47.29).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of DUE traded down €0.86 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €40.38 ($47.51). 166,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of €39.74 ($46.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

