Dürr Aktiengesellschaft’s (DURYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

