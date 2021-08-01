Dürr Aktiengesellschaft’s (DURYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.