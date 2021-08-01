Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

DY opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.