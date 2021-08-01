East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ESSC remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. East Stone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

