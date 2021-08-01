Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

DEA opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $11,908,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $8,714,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 388.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 372,727 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

