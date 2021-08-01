Eaton Vance Management Acquires 20,000 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSEC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of VSE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of VSE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $635.64 million, a P/E ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

