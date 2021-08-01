Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

