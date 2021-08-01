Eaton Vance Management Buys 763 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $348.16 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.42. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.