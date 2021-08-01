Eaton Vance Management Buys 763 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.42. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.