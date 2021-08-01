Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 71,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,355,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 141,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 129.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 542.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

MTD stock opened at $1,473.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,375.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $900.22 and a 52-week high of $1,519.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 238.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

