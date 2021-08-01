Eaton Vance Management Purchases 12,718 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 275.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ opened at $86.11 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $86.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.28.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.