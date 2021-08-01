Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

