Eaton Vance Management Sells 875,368 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,368 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.62% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIST opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $413.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

