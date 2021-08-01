Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus upped their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

