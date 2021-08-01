Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,368 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.62% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

