Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE ETO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.65. 18,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,755. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

