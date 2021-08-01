eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.88 and last traded at $70.25. Approximately 116,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,490,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in eBay by 114.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

