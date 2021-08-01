eBoost (EBST) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $867.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00352050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

