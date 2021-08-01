EchoStar (SATS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.