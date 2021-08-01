Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $41,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $93,240,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.83. 945,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,813. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,092 shares of company stock worth $9,520,528. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.