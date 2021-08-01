Ecopetrol (EC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecopetrol stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.