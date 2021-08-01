Ecopetrol (EC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EC opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.
