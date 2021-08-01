EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives $53.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

EDPFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

EDPFY traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

