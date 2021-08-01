Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.270-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.560 EPS.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $114.22. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.76.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

