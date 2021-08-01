Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $243.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

