Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lowered by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.50. 1,905,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,225. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $248.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

