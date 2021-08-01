EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Raised to $125.00 at DA Davidson

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
