EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Raised to $125.00 at DA Davidson

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

