Employers Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

EIG opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Employers will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EIG. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

