Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.61

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 4704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,383 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 91,976 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

