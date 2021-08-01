Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 48.41%.

ENVA stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,656 shares of company stock worth $902,238. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

