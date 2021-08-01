Entergy Co. (ETR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on September 1st

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NYSE ETR opened at $102.92 on Friday. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,820 shares of company stock worth $3,557,667. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

