Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$170.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.69 price objective (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $119.08 on Friday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.96.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

