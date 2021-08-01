Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Set at C$161.00 by Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) received a C$161.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.78.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$150.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.98. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$73.49 and a 1-year high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. Research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

