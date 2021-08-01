Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 55.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $3,093,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.